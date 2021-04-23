Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Aware of Disturbing TikTok Reports of April 24th Being Designated “National Rape Day,” “National Sexual Assault Day”

BUNNELL, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is aware of the information trending on the social media site TikTok regarding April 24th being designated as “National Rape Day” or “National Sexual Assault Day.”

This disturbing information has been forwarded to the FCSO’s Domestic Homeland Security Unit and is being thoroughly vetted. The claim is that a group on TikTok plan to commit sexual assaults on April 24th and are encouraging others to do the same, claiming there will be no recourse. Millions of social media users have viewed or shared reactions to the perceived threat on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

“Sexual assault in any form is a serious criminal act that will not be tolerated,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “All claims will be vigorously investigated and all perpetrators will be held accountable for their actions. We ask all residents and visitors to call 9-1-1 immediately in the event of an emergency or call the non-emergency line 386-313-4911 to report any suspicious activity. If you are ever in fear or danger, do not hesitate to call upon us. We are here for you.”

When confronted with reports of the viral videos, TikTok responded to Newsweek.com stating, “While we have not found evidence on our platform of any videos related to this subject, our safety team is remaining vigilant and we will remove content that violates our policies.”

In Flagler County, report suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office immediately by calling 9-1-1 for an emergency or 386-313-4911 for a non-emergency. You can also send information to TIPS@flaglersheriff.com or download the Flagler County Sheriff’s mobile application in the App Store or on Google Play. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube for the most up-to- date information.

Anyone seeking support for sexual assault can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline, which is available 24/7 at 1-800-656-HOPE(4673) or visit the hotline.RAINN.org to chat online with a trained staff member who can provide confidential crisis support.