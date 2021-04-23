Second Officer’s Bodycam, Neighbor Street-Facing Camera Captures Ma’khia Bryant Shooting “[Officer] Did What He Thought Was Best”

The officer has been identified as Nicholas Reardon, a U.S. Air National Guardsman with an expert marksman badge; he has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation of the incident.

COLUMBUS, OH – New footage of the shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant has surfaced in the form of surveillance video taken by a neighbor across the street, with the owner of the footage saying in an interview that he felt “the video doesn’t lie,” and that the Columbus police officer “did what he thought was best” when he fatally wounded the 16 year-old Bryant to keep her from stabbing another female during an altercation.

Donavon Brinson was interviewed Thursday on Fox News’ “The Faulkner Focus,” where he told host Harris Faulkner that he did not witness the shooting first-hand, but heard the altercation and the shots that followed when police arrived on the scene. At that point, he reviewed the video footage captured on the street-facing surveillance camera mounted on his garage, and saw that he had captured the incident.

NEW Footage Shows Columbus Officer Had No Choice In Shooting Ma’Khia Bryant

“The video doesn’t lie,” Brinson said. “There was an altercation, he responded, he reacted with what he thought was his best judgment. I don’t think he had time to take the aim and go for a leg, to be honest, so he did what he thought was best.”

On Tuesday, police responded to calls of an attempted stabbing; released bodycam footage shows an officer arriving on-scene, at which time Ma’Khia Bryant is seen attacking two other females with a large kitchen knife. After Bryant appears to ignore law enforcement’s commands and continues to stab a victim, the officer shoots her multiple times. Bryant was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Original Bodycam Footage of Ma’Khia Bryant Shooting by Columbus Police in Ohio

Faulkner asked Brinson what he thought the officer’s choices might have been in how to handle the intense situation in the nine seconds the video shows him having to react.

“From my point of view watching this, unfortunately, the whole scenario put him in a bad spot regardless of what the situation was,” Brinson said. “He could have either not fired and the young lady in pink could have got stabbed in the neck or would have been fatally injured and then responded and shot and that would have been two young ladies possibly dead, or he could have responded the way that he did and unfortunately one lady lost her life in the incident that probably could have been avoided.”

Since the shooting, a second responding officer’s bodycam footage has been released as well.

Second officer’s body camera footage of shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant