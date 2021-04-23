Bunnell Man Acting Erratically, Stopping in Intersections, Blocking Traffic In Palm Coast Area, Arrested for Robbery, Assault, Other Charges

According to authorities, 41-year-old Christopher Tehran Holmes of Bunnell, appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance with his eyes glossy and his speech erratic. Holmes was arrested for robbery, burglary of an occupied conveyance, abuse of an elderly person, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and breach of the peace.

PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to the Econolodge Motel at 5 Kingswood Drive in Palm Coast after receiving reports of a robbery and a silver sedan continually stopping in intersections blocking traffic as well as approaching vehicles throughout town. Video of the incidents were captured by the FCSO Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) by utilizing city traffic cameras.

Deputies made contact with an elderly gentleman who said that the man came up to his car, opened the passenger side door and then took the gentleman’s cell phone and cigarettes. The gentleman was in fear for his life. At the same time, deputies were at the Econolodge investigating another allegation against the same suspect.

A guest of the hotel reported that he was sitting at the pool when he heard a commotion. Upon looking to see what was happening, the hotel guest witnessed the suspect take an industrial sized garbage can lid and throw it at the guest’s Chevrolet Avalanche. The lid struck the passenger side mirror, breaking it. The suspect then told the hotel guest, “I got something for you” and held up an item wrapped in a white cloth and waived it around before placing it back in the trunk.

The suspect then entered his car and attempted to run over the hotel guest, who was able to jump out of the way. A witness captured footage of the altercation and it is clearly seen that the suspect drives out of his way to try to run into the hotel guest.

Deputies located the vehicle and driver, 41-year-old Christopher Tehran Holmes, at the Econolodge Motel. Holmes appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance with his eyes glossy and his speech erratic.

“This was an incredibly dangerous sequence of events and we’re lucky no one was seriously injured,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “It is evident that this man was high on some type of narcotic and his actions could have proved deadly. Between the community calling in the suspicious activity and our deputies working swiftly, this man is now in the Green Roof Inn where he belongs and cannot harm anyone.”

Holmes was placed under arrest for robbery, burglary of an occupied conveyance, and abuse of an elderly person for the incidents he caused on city roads in Palm Coast. He was additionally arrested for aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and breach of the peace for the incidents at the Econolodge.

Holmes was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where he is being held with no bond allowed. Holmes has a prior arrest history in Flagler County for aggravated battery on a pregnant person, dating violence, failure to appear, domestic violence, criminal mischief, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.