CDC, State Health Authorities Investigating Death of Oregon Woman After Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

PORTLAND, OR – The death of an Oregon woman after developing a rare but serious blood clot after taking the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Oregon Health Authority, according to reports.
The identity of the woman, reportedly in her 50s, has not been released by state health authorities, but it has been announced that she had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before it was “paused” due to concerns over serious brain blood clots that six women developed after taking it.
“She developed a rare but serious blood clot within two weeks following vaccination,” the Oregon Health Authority said in a news release. “This blood clot was seen in combination with very low platelets. Prior to the issuance of the pause, cases of this serious blood clot had been identified among six women around the country who received the vaccine.”
The CDC was informed of the Oregon woman’s death on April 18; the Oregon Health Authority learned of it two days later. To date, over 87,000 Oregon residents have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to health officials.
However, Oregon Health Authority officials have stated that they cannot currently link the woman’s death to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with 100 percent certainty, but will thoroughly investigate the matter and release their findings as soon as possible.
“Until the investigation is complete, it cannot be concluded whether her death is related to the vaccine,” they said. “The case in Oregon will add to the evidence of potential risk associated with Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will review the data accumulated to date and weigh the risks and benefits of the vaccine. These considerations will inform the ACIP’s recommendations regarding use of the vaccine going forward.”