West Palm Beach Man Charged With Second Degree Murder After Altercation Turns Fatal

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On April 7, 2021, deputies responded to an altercation that took place between two men in the 4000 block of Venus Avenue in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies learned that the altercation resulted in one male being transported to the hospital with a head injury. On April 16, 2021, the male victim succumbed to his injuries.

After further investigation detectives found probable cause to arrest the aggressor, Steven Wolff, 70, of West Palm Beach, Florida. On April 21, 2021, Wolff was arrested, transported and booked in the Palm Beach County Jail on one count of Second Degree Murder.