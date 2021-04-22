CrimeLocalSociety

Port St. Lucie Man Charged With Battery, Possession of Narcotics After Fender-Bender Escalates To Stabbing In New Smyrna Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Port St. Lucie man Wednesday night after he caused a minor vehicle crash that escalated into a fight, which led to a victim stabbing him in self-defense. The accident occurred about 10 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 415 and State Road 44 in New Smyrna Beach when a Deltona resident had stopped his Chevy Malibu at the red stoplight. The defendant, driver Javier Bolanos, 23, was unable to stop in time and hit the back of the Malibu with his Toyota Camry.

Both drivers pulled into a nearby Circle K parking lot and exited their cars. Tensions arose when the victim called law enforcement to report the crash. Bolanos offered the victim $1,000 for the damage to his vehicle and asked him not to involve police, saying he was in a hurry, but the victim declined.

While the driver spoke on the phone with dispatchers, Bolanos became upset and attacked the victim, punching him in the face and kicking him. The victim responded by pulling out a pocket knife and stabbed Bolanos in his left rib cage area and told him to sit down and wait for law enforcement to arrive. The victim, who is not being identified under Marsy’s Law, was not visibly injured and declined medical treatment.

Bolanos was found to be the primary aggressor and was arrested for simple battery. A search of his vehicle netted 258 Xanax 2 mg. tablets. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a schedule IV substance.  He was medically cleared and then transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he was released on $3,500 bail.   

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
