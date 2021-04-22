Op-Ed: Why Am I Being Treated Differently Than Hunter Biden?

Evidently I am being held to a far different standard than Hunter Biden who is, in fact, actively living a lavish lifestyle and just moved into a $2.5 million dollar home in the pricey Hollywood Hills that rents for $25,000 a month.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Call it Witch Hunt 3.0. The civil suit for $2 million in back taxes announced by the Biden Department of Justice against me and my wife when we have neither under-reported income nor hidden any asset. They know we have no assets and its politically motivated harassment fueled by the partisan prosecutors fury and liberal hysteria over the fact that President Trump saw the clear corruption of my trial and had the strength and the courage to correct this injustice by issuing me a grant of clemency and a full and unconditional pardon.

Now, Robert Mueller, I am not a convicted felon nor did you have any evidence against me as you were forced to admit by the court in the long hidden sections of your report. That was Witch Hunt 1.0.

Please recognize the Justice Department filed their civil suit at 6 PM on a Friday with no notice whatsoever to my tax attorneys with whom they have been in regular contact. This demonstrates the political motivation of these highly contrived charges. In fact, months of on-going good -faith negotiations between my tax attorney and the IRS to settle this debt went silent the day after the Inauguration of Joe Biden and after we submitted a mountain of updated financial information in on-going settlement negotiations. The claim in the lawsuit that the IRS terminated my settlement agreement is false and a fraud upon the Court. My tax attorney formally informed them that I was simply unable to pay.

My unpaid tax debt from 2007 and 2008 was $800,000 which we were reliably paying down on a monthly basis until the expense of my legal defense and trial preparation for their prosecution of me and the drop of my income being unable to work after being charged and vilified by the fake news media and then gagged by the Judge thus unable to write or speak- this cost us our home, savings, my car, a 2012 Jaguar, most of our insurance and we are now essentially broke.

The $2 million debt includes interest and penalties the Government has refused to waive in “compromise and settlement” negotiations. Had Mueller’s dirty cops not tried to frame me, I would have continued paying until I left this mortal coil.

The claim that my wife and I are living a lavish lifestyle is a laughable joke in view of the fact that we are virtually bankrupt and struggle to pay for housing, groceries, medical and dental expenses and gas for Mrs. Stone’s “luxurious” 2012 Audi with 98,000 miles on it. Yes, after I lost any regular monthly income, our meager savings, my home, my car, most of our insurance and after making over three years of escalating monthly payments on time without missing one per a settlement agreement adjusted by the IRS multiple times, I ran out of money to pay them. You can’t get blood out of a Stone.

Evidently I am being held to a far different standard than Hunter Biden who is in fact living a lavish lifestyle and the status of whose federal tax investigation we have no report on whatsoever. Hunter just moved into a $2.5 million dollar home in the pricey Hollywood Hills that rents for $25,000 a month or the Reverend Al Sharpton who is reported to owe more than $8 million in unpaid taxes.

The DOJ’s claim that we secretly live a lavish lifestyle, is pure bunk. I sold my car to pay the lawyers but a friend died and left Mrs. Stone a 2006 Mazda with 120,000 miles on it. The transmission died last week and the cost of replacing it is greater than the value of the car. I still have no regular income. The false claim that we are living a lavish lifestyle is to discourage the hundreds of Americans who supported my David and Goliath fight for freedom with their dollars and prayers. Don’t be fooled.

The total censorship of my words on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram has taken it’s toll in the sale of my books. The destruction by the FBI of all of my digital broadcast equipment has made getting my new video/podcast up difficult and the smear tactics used against me have soured two promising podcast-radio deals. My Podcast “Get Stoned- Your Daily Run-down On Politics With Roger Stone” and “Perfect Clear” with Tyler Nixon will debut soon at StoneColdTruth.com.

This civil suit is, however, a clear sign that the smear campaign of “guilt by association” to tie me baselessly to the illegal events of January 6th (Witch Hunt 2.0) has failed. In fact any statement, claim, insinuation, or report alleging, or even implying, that I had any involvement in or knowledge of any unlawful acts by any person or group in or around the U.S. Capitol or anywhere in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, is categorically false.

This is yet another example of the Democrats weaponizing the Justice Department in violation of the rule of law. Having failed to destroy me in their fabricated Russian collusion investigation and having failed to find any evidence whatsoever that I had advance knowledge of or was involved in any way in the attack on the Capitol on January 6, the DOJ is harassing me and even attacking my wife with a lawsuit rife with outright falsehoods and willful misrepresentation of the facts.

These charges are both contrived and sensationalized. The claim that my wife and I funneled money anywhere to live a lavish lifestyle is preposterous and will be exposed at trial as patently ridiculous. The revenues to the LLC cited in the DOJ complaint have been fully reported in our tax returns for 10 years and all appropriate taxes have been paid or will be paid when due. The Government’s depiction of this as a tax shelter is therefore categorically false. In fact it has been our principal vehicle to do business. We neither under-reported income nor hid any asset or income. By law the assets of the Trust owned by my wife and her sister are not protected from seizure by the IRS and all are reported on the public record. Nothing illegal or uncommon there either.

In fact, the IRS has failed to credit me with a $40,000 payment on my 2008 taxes. The Government’s case is so weak as well as factually and legally inaccurate that I am certain if put before a fair judge I will win in court. The road to that day is long and expensive.

We have survived only through prayer due the generous and strong support by many great patriots who contributed to the Stone Legal Defense Fund and the Stone Family Support fund. Thanks to the US Department of Justice my wife and I are still struggling to recover our financial footing and we will have to consider filing bankruptcy, having spent everything we had for my legal defense in the Russian collusion hoax. The Department of Justice is fully aware of this. We have no assets to hide. Their motive is revenge. Their goal is harassment. Yup, it’s Witch Hunt 3.0.

This is so transparently a political hit, I will fight these politically motivated charges and I will prevail again. Americans who want to help me in this epic battle can go to StoneDefenseFund.com. Roger Stone still did nothing wrong!