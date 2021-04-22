CrimeLocalSociety

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Missing Estero Teen Last Seen Riding Black And Dark Green Trek Mountain Bike

By Jessica Mcfadyen
According to authorities, Sandman can be described as a white male who was last seen riding a black and dark green Trek mountain bike through his Estero village neighborhood around 12:30 p.m.

UPDATE APRIL 22, 2021, 11:00 PM: According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Sandman was located. 

Sandman was last seen wearing black and grey sweatpants, an unknown color shirt, and a backward Milwaukee Brewers navy blue hat. If you have any information on Beau Sandman’s whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

