Lee County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Missing Estero Teen Last Seen Riding Black And Dark Green Trek Mountain Bike

According to authorities, Sandman can be described as a white male who was last seen riding a black and dark green Trek mountain bike through his Estero village neighborhood around 12:30 p.m.

UPDATE APRIL 22, 2021, 11:00 PM: According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Sandman was located.

ESTERO, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15 year old Beau M. Sandman. According to authorities, Sandman can be described as a white male who was last seen riding a black and dark green Trek mountain bike through his Estero village neighborhood around 12:30 p.m.

Sandman was last seen wearing black and grey sweatpants, an unknown color shirt, and a backward Milwaukee Brewers navy blue hat. If you have any information on Beau Sandman’s whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.