In-depth Interview With Academy Award Winner, Jon Voight On CBS “Sunday Morning” April 25th; Discusses Life and New Role in “ROE V. WADE” Movie

LOS ANGELES, CA – Oscar-winning actor, Jon Voight sat down with TV host and commentator Ben Mankiewicz for CBS Sunday Morning to provide an in-depth interview of his life and career with his latest project, ROE V. WADE, a film about the true story behind the most famous court case in US history, now available on Amazon Prime, iTunes & PVOD. CBS Sunday Morning with Voight airs Sunday, April 25th at 9:00 a.m.

The film follows the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that guaranteed a women’s right to abortion. Jon Voight plays the role of Justice Warren Burger. “This role was important for me as people have taken termination of pregnancy lightly,” says Voight. Voight said of the Landmark ruling, “You can’t help to wonder what would have been.”

Dr. Bernard Nathanson and Dr. Mildred Jefferson square off in a national battle in this untold conspiracy that led to the most famous and controversial court case in history. “The Truth Comes Out.” Visit: roevwademovie.com. The film, which was co-written by Nick Loeb and co-directed by Cathy Allyn has been the subject of many controversial headlines over the past few years due to the conservative cast and questionable plot. Following the lead of Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, Dr. Bernard Nathanson (played by Nick Loeb) and a team of activists commit to driving the case for the legalization of abortion all the way to the supreme court. They discover a poor, uneducated pregnant girl and convince her to let their legal team take her right to have an abortion into the courts. To persuade the Justices, the team must start a blitz that includes fabricating and feeding fake statistics to the media, creating pro-abortion narratives in Hollywood programming, and funding a revolution that will change America forever.

The dynamic cast includes: Jon Voight (Justice Warren Burger); John Schneider (Justice Byron White); Steve Guttenberg (Justice Lewis Powell); Robert Davi (Justice William Brennan); Nick Loeb (Dr. Bernard Nathanson); Stacey Dash (Dr. Mildred Jefferson) Corbin Bernsen (Justice Harry Blackmun) Corbin Dean Bernsen; Jamie Kennedy (Larry Lader); Joey Lawrence (Robert Byrn); Tom Guiry (Fr. James McHugh) and more.

Voight has had a robust career with his Oscar-nominated performance as Joe Buck in Midnight Cowboy and continued his successful films with Deliverance (1972)and took home the Best Actor Academy Award in 1979 for his role as a paraplegic Vietnam veteran in Coming Home. His roles continued with The Champ (1979) before he was winning a Golden Globe and nominated for another Academy in Runaway Train (1985). Later he was seen in Mission Impossible (1996), Heat, Enemy of the State (1998) and played the unscrupulous attorney in The Rainmaker (1997) in which he won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor. Voight was on the Showtime Series, Ray Donovan as Mickey Donovan, a role that brought him newfound critical and audience acclaim and his 4th Golden Globe Award in 2014. In 2022, he will be seen in the film, Reagan playing the role of Vicktor Novikov. Voight, 82 is the father of actress Angelina Jolie and actor James Haven. He has numerous grandchildren.