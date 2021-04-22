BusinessFinancePolitics

House Democrats Approve Bill that Would Make Washington D.C. 51st State; Due to Face Uphill Battle in Senate

By Christopher Boyle
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Washington, D.C. is populated by over 700,000 people – more than the population of some states, such as Vermont or Wyoming – but has no voting representation in the House or the Senate. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.
Washington, D.C. is populated by over 700,000 people – more than the population of some states, such as Vermont or Wyoming – but has no voting representation in the House or the Senate. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, Democrats in the House of Representatives voted to approve a bill that, if made into law, would admit Washington, D.C. as the 51st state in the U.S.. However, the legislation – which passed along party lines on a vote of 216 to 208 – is likely not to gain any traction in the more evenly-divided Senate.

Washington, D.C. is populated by over 700,000 people – more than the population of some states, such as Vermont or Wyoming – but has no voting representation in the House or the Senate. In addition, D.C. pays more federal taxes than 21 out of the 50 states and more per capita than any state, as per the IRS.

If the bill is approved, it would transform Washington D.C. into the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, named after Frederick Douglass, the famous social reformer, abolitionist, and writer. The newly-created state would have two U.S. Senators and a representative in the House.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

The White House, U.S. Capitol and National Mall, however, would still remain under federal control. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents D.C. in Congress as a non-voting delegate, said that today’s vote is a positive step forward for D.C.

“Today’s victory was historic, both for D.C. residents and for the cause of D.C. statehood,” she said.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where it will almost certainly be dead on arrival. With two Democrats on the record as not supporting the elimination of the filibuster – which would allow legislation to pass with a simple majority instead of the 60-vote threshold it requires now – the bill has little chance of passing in the more evenly-divided Senate, as Republicans have expressed strong opposition to D.C. statehood as of late.

The reasoning for Republicans not endorsing D.C. statehood is simple – the district, which is strongly Democratic – nearly 92 percent of D.C. residents voted President Biden in the 2020 election – most likely means that the state’s representatives in the Senate and House would be Democratic as well, according to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“They want to pack the Supreme Court with liberals intent on eroding our constitutional rights,” he said in his 2020 RNC Speech. “And they want to codify all this by making the swamp itself, Washington D.C., America’s 51st state. With two more liberal senators, we cannot undo the damage they’ve done.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Flagler County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class LaVerne…

George McGregor

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Commemorates National Crime…

George McGregor

LeBron James Accused of Inciting Violence with “Disgraceful…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 805