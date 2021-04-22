CrimeLocalSociety

Homeless Man Charged with 45 Vehicle Burglaries in Belle Glade, Okeechobee Center, South Bay and Pahokee

By Joe Mcdermott
Antwoine Johnson
According to detectives, Antwoine Johnson, 31, is responsible for at least forty-five vehicle burglaries and thefts in Palm Beach County.

Over the last few months the City of Belle Glade, Okeechobee Center, South Bay and Pahokee had been experiencing numerous vehicle burglaries. After an investigation a suspect, Antwoine Johnson, 31, was developed. Johnson, who according to Palm Beach County records has no known address, was located, arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on forty-five (45) counts of vehicle burglary and theft. According to detectives, there may be additional charges forthcoming. The investigation remains ongoing.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
