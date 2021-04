Homeless Man Charged with 45 Vehicle Burglaries in Belle Glade, Okeechobee Center, South Bay and Pahokee

Over the last few months the City of Belle Glade, Okeechobee Center, South Bay and Pahokee had been experiencing numerous vehicle burglaries. After an investigation a suspect, Antwoine Johnson, 31, was developed. Johnson, who according to Palm Beach County records has no known address, was located, arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on forty-five (45) counts of vehicle burglary and theft. According to detectives, there may be additional charges forthcoming. The investigation remains ongoing.

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States. Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter . For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service