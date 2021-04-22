Flagler County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class LaVerne Presented with Distinguished Victim Services Award

Deputy First Class (DFC) LaVerne was nominated for this prestigious award for his role in a juvenile sexual offense case that occurred in 2020.

BUNNELL, FL – Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Deputy First Class (DFC) Daniel LaVerne was awarded the 2021 Distinguished Victim Services Award during a virtual version of the annual Victim’s Rights Week Ceremony hosted by Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The Distinguished Victim Services Award recognizes law enforcement and victim’s advocates who have made extraordinary efforts in assisting and protecting crime victims.

DFC LaVerne was nominated for this prestigious award for his role in a juvenile sexual offense case that occurred in 2020. DFC LaVerne went above and beyond to serve the victims of the case and thanks to his determination and attention to detail he was able to determine the identity of the victims and ensure that the suspect faced a lengthy prison sentence.

DFC Detective LaVerne began his career with the FCSO in November of 2013. During his time with the FCSO, he has won numerous awards including Unit Citations and multiple Commendation Awards. DFC LaVerne has previously been a member of the FCSO SWAT team and is currently assigned to the Investigative Services Division in the Major Case Unit.

“In Flagler County, we take victim rights seriously,” Sheriff Staly said. “I want to thank Attorney General Ashley Moody for selecting Deputy First Class Detective LaVerne for this award. DFC LaVerne is hardworking, and makes protecting the victims of a crime just as much as a priority as arresting the perpetrators. I think he is very deserving of this recognition!”

