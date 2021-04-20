Op-Ed: April 20, 2021, A Day That Will Live in Infamy

No doubt, schools and streets will be named after him and statues erected to glorify the criminal, George Floyd and in the future, others of color will look up to and emulate him as a role model. File photo credit: CHOONGKY, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

BOCA RATON, FL – Mark down today, April 20th, 2021, as probably the foremost Day of Infamy this nation has ever experienced. This is the day that our judicial system and all forms of law enforcement were lowered into their graves, ready to join the already mind dead, worthless national media, our educational system, our entertainment providers and our professional sports empire in their cave-ins to racial identity advocates and their mobs of BLM street thugs. Throw into this pile of trash, their soon-to-regret-it white supporters and the Hate America bunch who now seem to call the shots over what the nation hears, thinks and does. On this day, a white cop was found guilty and basically sentenced to death by a fearful jury who was overtly, brazenly, threatened and manipulated by the President, other elected officials and the media, to do so, for trying to arrest George Floyd, a fiercely resisting, black lifetime criminal whose 6’6″, 260 pound body was overladen with drugs and alcohol. And by the way, the jurors were well aware that their decision of, “Not Guilty,” would surely turn the cities of this nation into smoking infernos. The BLM crowd and their complying media told them so. And more…

No future juror, in his, her (or its) right mind would ever fail to follow the script in deciding cases going against the Black Lives Matter recommendations. The ever present threat of having the names and addresses of “out of line” voting jurors reported in the media by attorneys and civil rights activists will cast its pall over these “deciders” to make the right call. Face it, it’s over for law and order. What cop would now risk the punishment and jail time rendered by the now openly radical judicial system for being accused of mistreating a black criminal? What culprit of color would not now take advantage of this situation to refuse to be taken into custody while committing or running from a criminal act? Nothing to lose. One wonders if their families now pray for these thugs to be injured or hopefully die, while being arrested, in order to have high flying attorney Benjamin Crump magically turn them into millionaires? The Floyd family, now considered Lotto winners, will feast on a city settlement of $27 million, plus sure to come lucrative movie and book rights. George’s death has made their dreams come true. While alive he never even tried to do so.

No doubt, schools and streets will be named after him and statues erected to glorify the criminal, George Floyd and in the future, others of color will look up to and emulate him as a role model. Our nation will shortly be in shambles. It all began this day, April 20, 2021.