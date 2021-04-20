First Launched in April 1956, Midas Celebrates 65 Years

Midas, Inc. is a US chain of auto service centers headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Launched in 1956, Midas expanded into brakes, tires, oil changes and ride control. Today, over 2,000 locations across the globe service nearly all that a typical car needs—for both individual vehicle owners and fleet customers. File photo credit: Mahmoud Masad, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL – Sixty-five years ago this spring, a team of entrepreneurs and innovators banded together and placed their trust in a new idea: Midas. As the brand’s founding franchisees, they were responding to a changing market, delivering what consumers demanded, but often couldn’t get–fast and efficient, while-you-wait muffler service. Today, the multi-national Midas brand is responding to the market again – this time as a “one-stop shop” that can handle tires, brakes, oil… everything.

The brand was launched on April 20, 1956, by Nate H. Sherman, a boy from Omaha with a dream of becoming a journalist who instead went into business and rewrote the history of the aftermarket auto industry by offering fast service and a muffler that came with a warranty “for as long as you own your car.” The first store opened in Macon, Georgia. Within a year, there were 100 locations. In subsequent years, Midas expanded into brakes, tires, oil changes and ride control. Today, over 2,000 locations across the globe service nearly all that a typical car needs—for both individual vehicle owners and fleet customers.

Midas distinguishes itself through a number of customer-centric shop processes with emphasis on what needs to be repaired now and what can wait. This philosophy has led to over 100,000 5-star reviews from customers.

Midas has racked up strong sales performances in recent years—in particular since joining the family of brands owned by Florida-based TBC Corporation in 2012.

“Our performance in the past year is a tribute to the ongoing strength of our 65-year brand and the drive, customer-commitment and entrepreneurial spirit of our franchisees,” said Midas Vice President & General Manager Will Helton. “Thanks to them, we’ve shattered monthly sales records four times in the past nine months—after the initial COVID-19 outbreak. 2020 was tough, but we’ve fought through. Together with our franchisees and their teams, we are taking the brand to new heights. After 65 years, the Midas Touch is stronger than ever.”

