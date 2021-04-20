BusinessLocalPress Releases

First Launched in April 1956, Midas Celebrates 65 Years

By George McGregor
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Midas, Inc. is a US chain of auto service centers headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. File photo credit: Mahmoud Masad, Shutterstock.com, licensed.
Midas, Inc. is a US chain of auto service centers headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Launched in 1956, Midas expanded into brakes, tires, oil changes and ride control. Today, over 2,000 locations across the globe service nearly all that a typical car needs—for both individual vehicle owners and fleet customers. File photo credit: Mahmoud Masad, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL – Sixty-five years ago this spring, a team of entrepreneurs and innovators banded together and placed their trust in a new idea: Midas. As the brand’s founding franchisees, they were responding to a changing market, delivering what consumers demanded, but often couldn’t get–fast and efficient, while-you-wait muffler service. Today, the multi-national Midas brand is responding to the market again – this time as a “one-stop shop” that can handle tires, brakes, oil… everything.

The brand was launched on April 20, 1956, by Nate H. Sherman, a boy from Omaha with a dream of becoming a journalist who instead went into business and rewrote the history of the aftermarket auto industry by offering fast service and a muffler that came with a warranty “for as long as you own your car.” The first store opened in Macon, Georgia. Within a year, there were 100 locations. In subsequent years, Midas expanded into brakes, tires, oil changes and ride control. Today, over 2,000 locations across the globe service nearly all that a typical car needs—for both individual vehicle owners and fleet customers.

Launched in 1956, Midas expanded into brakes, tires, oil changes and ride control. Today, over 2,000 locations across the globe service nearly all that a typical car needs—for both individual vehicle owners and fleet customers.
Launched in 1956, Midas expanded into brakes, tires, oil changes and ride control. Today, over 2,000 locations across the globe service nearly all that a typical car needs—for both individual vehicle owners and fleet customers.

Midas distinguishes itself through a number of customer-centric shop processes with emphasis on what needs to be repaired now and what can wait. This philosophy has led to over 100,000 5-star reviews from customers.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Midas has racked up strong sales performances in recent years—in particular since joining the family of brands owned by Florida-based TBC Corporation in 2012.

“Our performance in the past year is a tribute to the ongoing strength of our 65-year brand and the drive, customer-commitment and entrepreneurial spirit of our franchisees,” said Midas Vice President & General Manager Will Helton. “Thanks to them, we’ve shattered monthly sales records four times in the past nine months—after the initial COVID-19 outbreak. 2020 was tough, but we’ve fought through. Together with our franchisees and their teams, we are taking the brand to new heights. After 65 years, the Midas Touch is stronger than ever.”

About Midas
Midas is one of the world’s largest providers of automotive services, offering brake, tire, maintenance, exhaust, steering and suspension services at more than 2,000 franchised and licensed Midas stores in 16 countries, including nearly 1,200 in the United States and Canada. For more information visit midas.com.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Subscribe to George McGregor – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Suspect Wielding Knife Killed Outside North Lauderdale Strip…

Joe Mcdermott

SWAT: Search Warrant In Englewood Lands Four In Cuffs; Nets…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Two Suspects Wanted For Armed Robbery In The 1900 Block of…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 785