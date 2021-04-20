DETECTIVES: Search Continues For Woman, 44, Last Seen In Fort Myers Beach Last Month

Melissa Rose Hautaniemi, 44, was last seen at on South Street, in Fort Myers Beach, on March 29, 2021.

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman from Fort Myers Beach. According to authorities, Melissa Rose Hautaniemi, 44, was last seen at on South Street, in Fort Myers Beach, on March 29, 2021. Hautaneimi can be described as being approximately 5’8” tall and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, tan shorts, grey tennis shoes, and a blue baseball style firefighter cap.

If you have any information on Melissa Hautaniemi’s whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.