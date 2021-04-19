VIDEO: Man Armed With AK47 Opens Fire on Georgia Deputies; Three Officers Wounded, One Shot In The Head and Crashed Into Pole

Pier Alexander Shelton, 28, started shooting an AK-47 at pursuing troopers wounding three, according to reports. Shelton was killed at the scene when officers returned fire.

CARROLLTON, GA – The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam footage showing a gunman opening fire with an AK-47 assault rifle on police officers during a chase last week, wounding three of them, according to reports. “I have seen a lot in my years. Watching this video sent chills up my spine,” said sheriff’s office spokesperson Ashley Hulsey.

Police say the shooter, Pier Alexander Shelton, 28, and his cousin, Aaron Jajuan Shelton, 22, were first pulled over for a traffic stop early last Monday after a trooper spotted a car going 111 mph on Interstate 20; after being pulled over, the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle, leading officers on a 2-hour chase which included Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies and members of the Carrollton and Villa Rica Police Departments.

During the chase, a passenger in the vehicle started shooting with an AK-47 at a pursuing trooper’s car that had attempted a PIT maneuver, disabling the vehicle. As the chase went on, Carrollton Police Sgt. Rob Holloway was hit in the head by gunfire and subsequently crashed his vehicle into a pole; he was airlifted to a local area hospital, where officials say he is improving.

The suspects, driving a Nissan, eventually crashed and exited the vehicle near an elementary school; the dashcam video picks up as the patrol car of Carroll County Cpl. Jamison Troutt and deputy Jay Repetto approach Pier Alexander Shelton, who is seen opening fire at the vehicle with the AK-47.

Recently released video footage from sheriff’s deputies shows the moment a man apparently armed with an AK-47-style rifle opened fire at sheriff’s deputies in Carroll County, #Georgia. https://t.co/VC79MUMXni — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) April 18, 2021

During the shootout, Repetto and Villa Rica Police Officer Chase Gordy both sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds for which they received treatment at a local hospital. Suspect Pier Alexander Shelton was killed at the scene when Troutt and Repetto returned fire, after which Aaron Jajuan Shelton was taken into custody.