Texas Ex-Detective and Alleged Child Molester Arrested After Gunning Down, Killing Three People, Cops Say

AUSTIN, TX – In the latest incident of gun violence in the country, a former detective with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office – and alleged child molester – has been arrested on Monday and charged with fatally shooting three people after leading authorities on a manhunt for 20 hours, according to reports.

Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, allegedly shot and killed three people who were pronounced dead at the scene – a male and two females – at an apartment complex in Northwest Austin on Sunday, in what interim Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon described as an incident of “domestic violence.”

Broderick fled the scene after the shooting, leading to a massive search conducted by local law enforcement, FBI, and U.S. Marshals; residents were warned to stay inside for fear that Broderick may take a hostage, reports say.

Broderick was apprehended early Monday after 911 calls at approximately 7:30 a.m. reported a “suspicious person” walking along a road in Manor, a suburb of Austin; Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps said Broderick had a pistol in his waistband and was taken into custody without incident.

While a detective at the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Broderick had been in charge of investigating property crimes. However, according to department spokeswoman Kristen Dark, Broderick was placed on administrative leave and arrested in June on charges of sexually assaulting a child; he would later resign from the department and was free on $50,000 bail at the time of the alleged Sunday shooting.

Authorities report that his bail has now been revoked, and Travis County District Attorney José Garza stated that he would request Broderick be held without bail on the charges in relation to the shootings. While authorities have not identified the victims as of press time, the Elgin school district on Monday identified two of the victims as Alyssa Broderick and Willie Simmons III.

Broderick was a student in the school district from 2009 to October 2020, at which time she withdrew; she had enrolled in the district’s early college high school program and was described as a star student and athlete, playing on the basketball team.

Simmons was a senior at Elgin High School, and a football team captain who had been recruited to play football for the University of North Texas, and was described as a “leader among his peers,” and “the very best of Elgin ISD,” according to a statement released by the school district.

“We are heartbroken by the news of this senseless tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families of Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick,” the statement said.