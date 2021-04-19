Parler Announces Re-Launch on Apple’s App Store Next Week

HENDERSON, NV – Today, Parler, LLC announced that it will be re-launching on Apple’s App Store the week of April 26, 2021. The announcement comes after Apple responded to a letter from Senator Mike Lee and Congressman Ken Buck by informing them that Apple had agreed to allow Parler back onto the App Store.

Parler’s re-launch onthe App Store comes after several months of productive dialogue with Apple and new information that Parler provided to the public and Congress to demonstrate that the Company has always prohibited incitement and Parler had been unfairly scapegoated for the events of January 6th. Parler applauds Apple for heeding this message.

Through its work with Apple, Parler implemented several new safeguards in order to detect posts that would not fall within the protections of the First Amendment. Parler did not, however, make changes to its broad policies to create a free and open platform without viewpoint censorship and committed to the First Amendment rights of its users. While the App Store version of Parler will prohibit some posts that Parler allows, those posts will still remain visible on the web-based and Android versions of Parler.

In announcing the re-launch on the App Store, Parler’s Interim CEO Mark Meckler made the following statement: