Motorcyclist Dies In Dania Beach Crash

A preliminary investigation revealed that as a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer was conducting the left turn, it struck a motorcyclist ejecting the driver.

DANIA BEACH, FL – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Dania Beach. According to authorities, Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash that killed 52-year-old Joseph Anthony Babin III, 52, of Port St. Lucie. A preliminary investigation revealed that on April 15, 2021 at approximately 4:50 a.m., Brian Belmonti, 46, of Hollywood, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on Griffin Road turning left to go southbound on Interstate 95. As Belmonti was conducting the left turn, Babin was riding a 1994 Honda Shadow motorcycle eastbound on Griffin Road, proceeding through the intersection.

The front end of the Blazer struck the side of the motorcycle and ejected Babin. The Blazer came to a stop at the entrance ramp for Interstate 95. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and transported Babin to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Belmonti remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators.

According to witnesses stopped for the eastbound traffic signal, the motorcycle had a steady red light signal. Evidence and witness statements suggested excessive speed was not a contributing factor to this crash. The traffic homicide investigation is ongoing.