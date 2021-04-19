Miami Traffic Homicide Detectives Investigating Fatal Hit and Run

The driver of the abandoned red Dodge Charger Hel-Cat was described by authorities as a bald, approximately 6 foot tall black male. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a hit and run crash that resulted in one dead and six others injured. According to investigators, a Toyota Sienna, occupied with seven people, was traveling eastbound on NW 119 Street in Miami. As the vehicle crossed the intersection of NW 22 Avenue, a Dodge Charger rear-ended the Toyota Sienna at a high rate of speed. The driver of the Dodge Charger abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported six of the occupants to area hospitals in stable condition. However, one of the passengers, Christopher Lopez, 23, succumbed to his injuries at Ryder Trauma Center. The driver of the abandoned red Dodge Charger Hel-Cat was described by authorities as a bald, approximately 6 foot tall black male. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.