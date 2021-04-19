Florida Governor DeSantis Suing Biden Administration Over “Reckless Policy” Regarding Illegal Immigrants Convicted of Crimes

Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis spoke with host Maria Bartiromo about the reasoning behind the lawsuit, which also involves Texas and Louisiana. Photo credit: Fox News.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – According to reports, Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis said that his state is joining a lawsuit that is being brought against the administration of President Joe Biden over its “reckless policy” of allowing illegal immigrants what have been convicted of a crime to go free after completing their sentences, instead of handing them over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for deportation.

Appearing this week on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures show, DeSantis spoke with host Maria Bartiromo about the reasoning behind the lawsuit, which also involves Texas and Louisiana.

“This is a reckless policy that we are opposing here. Normally, when we’d have a criminal alien, convicted of a felony, they obviously served their sentence in Florida state prison,” he said. “And prior to the Joe Biden administration, ICE would take control of them when they finish their sentence and remove the criminal alien and send them back to the home country. That should be like clockwork. That is the biggest no-brainer there is.”

DeSantis said that he feels that Biden is putting citizens at risk by allowing lawbreaking undocumented immigrants back into communities instead of deporting them once they finish their sentences and sending them back to their countries of origin.

“Biden has failed on dealing with illegal immigration and rule of law,” he said. “And, unfortunately, Maria when you talk about the issues of releasing convicted criminal aliens into American communities, there’s, unfortunately, going to be additional victims. And that is just totally unacceptable.” “So you can’t just totally default on your responsibility to enforce the law under the Constitution,” DeSantis added.

ICE arrests have drastically decreased starting in February, as the Biden administration had imposed more strict rules in regards to which categories of illegal immigrants the agency can arrest and deport.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said that the suit is a result of the Biden Administration “refusing to do their jobs.”