Two Suspects Wanted For Armed Robbery In The 1900 Block of Old Congress Avenue in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted for armed robbery to a person in the 1900 block of Old Congress Ave, West Palm Beach on April 15, 2021, at approximately 7:20 pm.

Anyone who can identify these suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. To remain anonymous download the app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.