Two Suspects Wanted For Armed Robbery In The 1900 Block of Old Congress Avenue in West Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Suspects wanted for armed robbery to a person in the 1900 block of Old Congress Ave, WPB.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted for armed robbery to a person in the 1900 block of Old Congress Ave, West Palm Beach on April 15, 2021, at approximately 7:20 pm.

Anyone who can identify these suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. To remain anonymous download the app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

