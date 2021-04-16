BusinessLocalPress Releases

Florida Real Estate Executives Launch New Company, New Website, With Wisdom for Developers, Owners, Operators

By George McGregor
Artie Schneider (Left) and Ron Schwartz, veterans in the real estate industry, recently formed FLORIDA-REO, LLC (FREO) a real estate consulting firm based in Orlando, at 7217 East Colonial Drive, Suite 215, with a satellite office in Cape Cod, MA.
ORLANDO, FL – Two Florida real estate executives and their financial and IT associates have formed a new company to meet the demands of developers, owners and operators – especially new entrepreneurs – by providing a myriad of services that they have perfected throughout their solid careers.

Ron Schwartz and Artie Schneider, veterans in the real estate industry, recently formed FLORIDA-REO, LLC (FREO) a real estate consulting firm based in Orlando, at 7217 East Colonial Drive, Suite 215, with a satellite office in Cape Cod, MA.    

“FREO provides the tools and strategies necessary for successful property development from land acquisition, entitlement and construction through sales or lease up, to financing and closings, and back-office operations,” Schwartz said, adding “And we can also assist owners and developers interface with planners, engineers, attorneys, lenders and other professionals needed to accomplish a project.”

Providing the “answers” for over 25 years to owners and developers along the eastern Seaboard, both Schwartz and Schneider have helped facilitate market defining real estate projects, such as Avalon Lakes, Eastwood, KeysGate, Kingwood, Island Pointe, Mandarin, 1310 Apartments and Park Lake.  Now they aim to share their expert understanding of market conditions, demographic trends and commercial real estate negotiations.

“FREO can also provide management of assets, as well as specialized brokerage services to the homebuilding trade in the acquisition of land, lots and sites, and for apartment developers, and other specific services including being the liaison for owners in their relationship with contractors,” said Schneider.

These strategic planners and creative problem solvers are on a mission to fill some voids many of today’s developers face.  They maintain they’ll get the job done at a fraction of the cost of hiring expensive employees for an extended time.

For further information: www.florida-reo.com 

