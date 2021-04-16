Deltona Woman, 52, Killed While Crossing Fort Smith Blvd

A couple were crossing in front of Ace Hardware at 305 Fort Smith Blvd., when the accident occurred just after 9 p.m.

DELTONA, FL – A 52-year-old Deltona woman walking across Fort Smith Boulevard with her husband Thursday night was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle. The couple, identified as Linet Colon and Cirilo Negron, also 52, were crossing in front of Ace Hardware at 305 Fort Smith Blvd., when the accident occurred just after 9 p.m. The roadway was dark and the pedestrians were not using a crosswalk.

The driver, also from Deltona, was driving east on Fort Smith Boulevard from Courtland Boulevard. He told deputies he saw a dark shadow in the road and tried to swerve to avoid the couple, but struck the woman with the passenger side of his vehicle, a 2018 Ford Focus.

Deltona Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene moments after the crash. Colon was transported by EVAC ambulance to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital just before 10 p.m. No other injuries were reported in the crash. A preliminary investigation at the scene indicated no signs of impairment of the driver. This crash is being investigated by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit.