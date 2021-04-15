BusinessLocalPress Releases

St. Augustine Historical Landmark, The Pink Castle, Highlights Charitable Event May 1; Home Listed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida

By George McGregor
St. Augustine Historical Landmark, The Pink Castle
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty’s listing at 16 May St. in St. Augustine, known as The Pink Castle, will be showcased in a special charitable event on May 1.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is proud to represent one of St. Augustine’s architectural treasures and encourages everyone to learn more about this unique Florida landmark. The company’s listing at 16 May St., known as The Pink Castle, will be showcased in a special charitable event highlighting the home’s historical significance. The Mysteries of the Pink Castle is Saturday, May 1, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., and includes a tour, lecture, concert and book signing.

Built in 1922, The Pink Castle was designed by sculptor C. Adrian Pillars as his own home and studio. Pillars lived in St. Augustine from about 1919 to 1932 before teaching at the Ringling School of Art in Sarasota. Pillar’s most famous work is the statue of Winged Victory in Jacksonville’s Memorial Park. The sculpture of a bronze winged youth rising above a globe is entitled LIFE, which is also the name of a new biography by historian and author, Dr. Wayne Wood.

LIFE: The Untold Story of Charles Adrian Pillars is Wood’s fourteenth book. Each of the book’s 400-plus pages and 200-plus photos are rich with little-known facts about Pillars including two chapters that focus on his time in St. Augustine.

The event program will feature a slide-illustrated lecture on Pillars and the Pink Castle by Dr. Wood, and include a balcony concert by renowned violist Marcy Jean Brenner, the current owner of the house, and a guided tour of the house and gardens. Limited tickets are available from the Jacksonville Historical Society at https://jaxhistory.networkforgood.com/events/28799-the-pink-castle-tour-lecture-concert-book-signing. The suggested donation is $30 per person with proceeds benefiting the St. Augustine Historical Society, the Jacksonville Historical Society and the Memorial Park Association.

“Pillar’s Pink Castle is a spectacular home with an impressive Great Room which was once his studio,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty President and CEO Christy Budnick. “The home includes original tiled floors, grand pillars, a splendid gallery staircase and stained glass windows. I encourage everyone to experience this distinctive architectural treasure.”

The home is listed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Realtor Mandy Sullivan of the Avondale/Ortega office. To schedule an appointment, contact Mandy.Sullivan@FloridaNetworkRealty.com or call (401) 474-1861. For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit FloridaNetworkRealty.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty
Under the leadership of President and Chief Executive Officer Christy Budnick and Founder and Chairman Linda H. Sherrer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is one of the most dynamic and respected real estate firms in Northeast Florida. Founded in 1988, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has a team of more than 450 real estate professionals in nine offices throughout Northeast Florida. The company operates a corporate relocation division, a new home and condominium sales division, Florida Network Property Management, Gibraltar Title Services, LLC and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC.

In 2020, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty achieved more than $1.44 billion in closed sales. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty ranks as one of the Top 25 companies in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, which received “Highest Overall Satisfaction for Repeat Home Buyers Among National Full Service Real Estate Firms” in the J.D. Power 2018 Home Buyer/Seller Satisfaction StudySM. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and the nation’s largest homeownership services company.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com or call (904) 296-6400.

George McGregor

