Revisiting Rand Paul’s Argument on 2020 Election Fraud: “You’re Forgetting Who You Are As A Journalist George; Don’t Insert Yourself In The Story”

Kentucky Sen. Paul Joins ABC’s This Week when he insisted that the majority of the lawsuits that alleged voter fraud were dismissed not due to the merits of their individual cases, but based on standing alone.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Back in January, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) made the claim that judges reviewing the multiple cases alleging voter fraud during the 2020 election brought before the courts from former President Donald Trump and his allies were never really considered seriously, according to a Tuesday story from The Washington Times.

At an event hosted by the Heritage Foundation, Paul insisted that the majority of the lawsuits that alleged voter fraud were dismissed not due to the merits of their individual cases, but based on standing alone.

His position was that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, several Secretaries of State made changes to voting laws prior to the November election to make it easier and safer for voters to cast their ballots; Paul questioned this, stating that judges needed to confirm if state officials can alter aspects of election laws without the advance approval of state legislatures.

“The one thing I think is untrue is that the courts fully heard this,” he said. “Courts have been hesitant to get involved in elections.”

While speaking with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, the two exchanged opinions, at times, in a heated back and forth, where Paul went as far as to question the journalistic integrity of Stephanopoulos saying he can’t just inject himself into the story, to rather interview someone on the other side standing on his position and defending it.

There has been no thorough examination of all the states to see what problems we had and see if they could fix them. Now let me say to be clear, I voted to certify the state electors because I think it would be wrong for Congress to overturn that, but at the same time I’m not willing just to sit here and say oh everybody on the republican side is a liar and there is no fraud, no there were lots of problems and there were secretaries of state who illegally changed the law and that needs to be fixed and I’m going to work hard to fix it and I won’t be cowed by people saying oh you’re a liar, that’s the problem with the media today is they say all republicans are liars and everything we say is a lie. There are two sides to every story, interview somebody on the other side but don’t insert yourself into the story to say we’re all liars because we think there is some fraud in the election that needs to be fixed.

Paul is not alone in his opinions – Donald Trump and many of his fellow conservatives have routinely insisted that they were treated unfairly in their court cases contesting the outcome of the 2020 election. Trump, in an interview with Fox News, also claimed that his cases failed because judges dismissed them based on standing and not the facts of the case.

“We’re not allowed to put in our proof. They say you don’t have standing,” he said. “I would like to file one nice big beautiful lawsuit, talking about this and many other things, with tremendous proof. We have affidavits, we have hundreds and hundreds of affidavits.”

However, some news outlets dispute the claim that the majority of the election cases filed by Trump and other Republicans were dismissed based on standing alone. PolitiFact claimed that more than “60 lawsuits brought by Trump and his allies failed because they were unable to prove their allegations,” while adding that “some lawsuits were dismissed due to errors in the filings and other procedural issues.” Reuters asserts that most of the lawsuits were instead dismissed due to being “meritless” or “lacking evidence.”

Clearly, the question of election integrity in regards to the 2020 presidential race will remain an argument the divides the nation for years to come.