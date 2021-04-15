PoliticsPress ReleasesSociety

Rep. Gohmert Requests Answers from DHS & HHS on Destinations of Illegal Immigrants Entering U.S.

By George McGregor
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) speaking on September 11, 2013 in Washington, DC. Photo credit: Glynnis Jones, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As widespread abuse and criminality pour over the U.S.-Mexico border thanks to the Biden Administration’s manufactured crisis, Rep. Louie Gohmert (TX-01) led a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra requesting the following:

  • The name and location of each U.S. city and town where illegal immigrants have been sent, transported, or provided ability or funding to travel to, or allowed to travel to by other funding including their own or private funding for all individuals who entered the U.S. without visas; and
  • For each named U.S. city or town, the total number of immigrants who have been sent, transported, or provided ability or funding to travel to, or allowed to travel to by other funding including their own or private funding to such city or town. 

Rep. Gohmert was joined by 33 of his colleagues in signing the letter: Rep. Brian Babin (TX-36), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14), Rep. Yvette Herrell (NM-02), Rep. Tracey Mann (KS-01), Rep. Diana Harshbarger (TN-01), Rep. Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Rep. Ralph Norman (SC-05), Rep. Dan Bishop (NC-09), Rep. Chip Roy (TX-21), Rep. Scott Perry (PA-10), Rep. Matthew Rosendale, Sr. (MT-At Large), Rep. Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S. (AZ-04), Rep. John R. Carter (TX-31), Rep. Pete Sessions (TX-17), Rep. Ted Budd (NC-13), Rep. Bill Posey (FL-08), Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO-03), Rep. W. Gregory Steube (FL-17), Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-05), Rep. Jody Hice (GA-10), Rep. Lance Gooden (TX-05), Rep. Bob Good (VA-05), Rep. Tom Rice (SC-07), Rep. Ronny L. Jackson (TX-13), Rep. Kelly Armstrong (ND-At Large), Rep. Glenn Grothman (WI-06), Rep. Michael Cloud (TX-27), Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Rep. Randy K. Weber (TX-14), Rep. Ken Calvert (CA-42), Rep. Ann Wagner (MO-02), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (NC-11), Rep. Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01)

Original version of letter: https://gohmert.house.gov/uploadedfiles/letter_to_dhs_and_hhs_-_4-15-21.pdf
It wasn’t long ago that—thanks to the leadership and vision of President Trump—the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border was under control,” said Rep. Gohmert. “Now, after being lured here by misleading promises from the current President, our Southern border has become complete pandemonium, with criminality running rampant. As a result, many illegal immigrants are receiving all-expenses-paid trips, oftentimes courtesy of U.S. taxpayers, to American cities across the country. Congress, and more importantly, the American people, have a right to know how many of these individuals will be flooding their neighborhoods.”

