COPS: Recently Released Bank Robber Who Served Eight Years In Prison, Now Suspect In Brooksville Bank Robbery While On Probation

By Joe Mcdermott
Tyrone Michael Brinkley, 52, was charged with Burglary of a Structure in reference to the burglary of the bank. He was also charged with Resisting without Violence for fleeing from law enforcement. Brinkley was transported to the Hillsborough County jail where he is currently being held without bond.
BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Friday, April 9, 2021 at approximately 10:49 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Synovus Bank located at 1000 S. Broad Street in reference to a report of burglary in progress. A representative from the bank notified the Sheriff’s Office of a possible intruder inside the bank.

According to detectives, the suspect smashed a glass door to gain entry into the bank and was able to access and remove various rolls of coins prior to exiting the bank. The suspect got into a dark-colored four-door sedan and fled the area. Utilizing video surveillance the suspect was described as a male wearing a blue hoodie-style jacket, blue jeans, white shoes, and a dark-colored facemask.

The HCSO Crime Analysis Unit was able to develop a possible suspect due to the similar nature of the burglary involving a bank to ones that were committed in Hernando County several years prior. Detectives then gathered additional video surveillance from neighboring businesses that further helped identify the suspect as Tyrone Michael Brinkley, 52, in the bank burglary.

Brinkley recently served eight years in federal prison for multiple counts of Burglary at Banks in Hernando County and other jurisdictions and is currently on probation. A warrant was issued for Brinkley’s arrest on April 13, 2021.

After an investigation detectives learned that Brinkley was living in an apartment in the Brandon area. The next day, April 14, 2021, detectives in Hernando contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in locating Brinkley’s probation officer who advised the suspect was scheduled to work until 3 p.m. at Waste Management located in Tampa.

Detectives from Hernando and Hillsborough counties responded to Waste Management where Brinkley’s vehicle was located. Upon spotting law enforcement, Brinkley fled the area on foot. The Tampa Police Department (TPD) responded and deployed its K-9 and aviation units to assist in the search where a K-9 unit was able to locate Brinkley hiding in some bushes and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Brinkley was charged with Burglary of a Structure in reference to the burglary of the bank. He was also charged with Resisting without Violence for fleeing from law enforcement. Brinkley was transported to the Hillsborough County jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
