InfoWars Reporter Samuel Montoya Arrested in Connection with U.S. Capitol Riots After FBI Confirmed “No ‘Congressional’ Press Credentials”

By Christopher Boyle
Fox News's Tucker Carlson looks at the arrest of journalist Samuel Christopher Montoya at his home in San Marcos, Texas on April 13.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A video editor and reporter for InfoWars, often referred to as a far-right conspiracy website, has been arrested in connection with the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, according to reports. Samuel Christopher Montoya was arrested at his home in San Marcos, Texas on April 13 on charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; and “parading, demonstrating or picketing” in a Capitol building.

Montoya was identified via an open-source video posted on January 6 and titled “Patriots Storm Congress Raw Footage Includes Execution of Ashli Babbitt,” whose narrator identifies himself as “Sam with InfoWars.com.” A on-screen tag embedded in the video reads THERESISTANCE.VIDEO.”

Among other things, the video depicts the shooting of Ashli Babbitt, 35, by U.S. Capitol police as she attempts to breach a barricaded door leading the chamber of Congress during the riot.

Montoya appears in the video on-camera amongst the rioters inside the Capitol while wearing a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap, and identifies himself as a reporter and a journalist, although the FBI confirmed that no one by his name possesses ‘congressional’ press credentials.

At one point he says into the camera “It feels good to be in the Capitol, baby!”

The InfoWars website posted their reaction to Montoya’s arrest, saying the he was merely in the Capitol as a reporter and not a rioter.

“Infowars reporter Sam Montoya was arrested during a federal raid at his residence Tuesday, with US Justice Dept. docs showing he’s charged with essentially being loud at the US Capitol on Jan. 6,” the site said. “Montoya was reporting live on the ground freely exercising his First Amendment right to document the events of that day in a journalistic capacity.”

In addition, InfoWars founder Alex Jones called Montoya’s arrest “Soviet-style activity here in America. It’s clearly an attack on InfoWars.”

According to the FBI, Montoya was first tipped off by a family member on January 11 who had viewed the video he had shot while inside the Capitol, which the relative offered to authorities as proof.

According to an FBI affidavit, Montoya made numerous statements throughout the video, including “we’re gonna do whatever it takes to MAGA,” “I don’t wanna get shot, I’ll be honest, but I don’t wanna lose my country,” and “U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., has officially been stormed by Trump supporters. And here we are, taking our, the people’s house back!”

The FBI affidavit also notes that Montoya said, “We have had enough! We’re not gonna take your f**king vaccines! We’re not gonna take all your bullsh**t! The people are rising up! Folks, I am now on the steps of the Capitol. Here we go! Here we go! Having a good time!”

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
