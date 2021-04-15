CrimeLocalSociety

Hernando Sheriff’s Office Seeking Missing Endangered Adult Last Seen When Released From Detention Center In Brooksville

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Nikilya Shavavea Davis, 18 is described as a black female, approximately 5'6" in height and weighing approximately 144 lbs. She has black dreadlocks and brown eyes.
BROOKSVILLE, FL – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the community in locating a missing endangered adult. According to authorities, Nikilya Shavavea Davis was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. on April 5, 2021, when she was released from the Hernando County Detention Center. Family members arranged for transportation from the Detention Center for Nikilya; however, Nikilya was gone when the transportation arrived to pick her up. It is believed Nikilya left on foot.

Nikilya suffers from a diminished mental capacity and she may be unable to adequately care for herself and/or make decisions that are in her best interest. Nikilya Shavavea Davis is described as a black female, 18 years old, approximately 5’6″ in height and weighing approximately 144 lbs. She has black dreadlocks and brown eyes.

If you have seen Nikilya Davis, or know her current whereabouts, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.

