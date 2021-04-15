EnvironmentLocalPress Releases

Emmy Award-Winning Filmmaker Focuses Lens On Florida’s Struggling Springs; Documentary Spotlights Efforts To Save Springs From Extinction

By George McGregor
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

The Fellowship of the Springs is a two-part, two hour documentary series by director/producer Oscar Corral and Explica Media. The two episodes of the film take viewers into the wonder and beauty of Florida's unique but troubled springs.
The Fellowship of the Springs is a two-part, two hour documentary series by director/producer Oscar Corral and Explica Media. The two episodes of the film take viewers into the wonder and beauty of Florida’s unique but troubled springs.

MIAMI, FL – The growing fragility of Florida’s freshwater springs, and the grassroots groups fighting to save these natural waters from extinction, are the focus of a new two-part documentary by Emmy award-winning filmmaker Oscar Corral.

Scheduled to air on WPBT South Florida PBS around Earth Day (April 21-22), “The Fellowship of the Springs” tells the story of the struggle to preserve the state’s 1,000+ artesian springs. The fight pits resident activists and independent scientists against major industries and the state agencies that regulate the springs.

Florida is home to the world’s biggest and largest concentration of natural springs. They dot central and northern Florida, roughly from Orlando to Pensacola. The state’s first tourist destination, the springs draw hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.

But their future is imperiled by population growth, encroaching development and intensive agriculture. The impacts of industries like phosphate mining, farming and water bottlers such as Nestlé are explored in the film.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

A veteran journalist and native Floridian, Corral spent two years tracking the plight of the springs. The investigative narrative of the documentary underscores the need to address Florida’s environmental dilemmas, and questions politicians, business leaders and state regulators about their positions on the springs.

I set out to make a film about the beauty and wonder that define the springs. But along the way, I discovered that the springs are in a fight for survival,” Corral said. What’s happening to them is a story of community and conflict. The challenge is to strike a balance between the wants of industry, and the needs of nature to keep the springs alive.”

Tune in to watch “The Fellowship of the Springs” on WPBT South Florida PBS:

  • Part 1: Magic Waters, airs April 18 at 11 a.m. and again on April 21 at 11 p.m.
  • Part 2: Blue Rebellion, airs April 22 at 11 p.m. and again on April 25 at 11 a.m.

A theatrical tour in select theaters across Florida is also being planned.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Subscribe to George McGregor – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

St. Augustine Historical Landmark, The Pink Castle,…

George McGregor

Detectives, Still Looking For Matthew Wayne Missing Since…

Joe Mcdermott

Broward Sheriff’s Office Communications Employee…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 696