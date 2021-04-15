CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives, Still Looking For Matthew Wayne Missing Since Sunday, April 11, 2021, Vehicle Found at Loxahatchee Slough Park off Beeline Highway

By Joe Mcdermott
Palm Beach Detectives, Still Looking For Matthew Wayne Missing Since Sunday, April 11, 2021

LOXAHATCHEE, FL – According to authorities, on Sunday, April 11, 2021, Matthew’s vehicle was recovered at Loxahatchee Slough Park off Beeline Highway. Matthew was last seen wearing a flappy hat, a blue denim shirt over a white t-shirt with writing on it, dark shorts and dark shoes. Since that date, no contact has been made with him. It is important to note that Matthew has documented mental health concerns and should be approached with caution.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Joe Greco at grecoj@pbso.org or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. 

