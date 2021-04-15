CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Searching for Missing Lehigh Acres Woman

By Jessica Mcfadyen
LEHIGH ACRES, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered Lehigh Acres woman. According to authorities, Lesley Perez, 18, was last seen on Palmetto Avenue in Lehigh Acres wearing a black hoodie, white shirt and white/grey shorts. Perez has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’3” in height and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information on Perez’s whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. 

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

