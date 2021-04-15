COPS: Suspect Wanted For Vehicle Burglaries in the Shaker Wood Development, in Village of Wellington

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they say is wanted for several vehicle burglaries in the Shaker Wood Development, in the Village of Wellington.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they say is wanted for several vehicle burglaries in the Shaker Wood Development, in the Village of Wellington. This incidents occurred on April 8, 2021, at 1:38 am. Many of the burglaries occur due to owners forgetting to lock their vehicles so detectives wish to remind residents to never leave windows open, doors unlocked, leave keys inside the vehicle, never leave valuables in plain view such as: GPS devises, lap tops, PDA’s, cell phones and purses, do not leave out items with personal information and do not move valuable items to the trunk while in public view.

Anyone who can identify these suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. To remain anonymous download the app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.