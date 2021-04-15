CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Suspect Wanted For Vehicle Burglaries in the Shaker Wood Development, in Village of Wellington

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they say is wanted for several vehicle burglaries in the Shaker Wood Development, in the Village of Wellington.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they say is wanted for several vehicle burglaries in the Shaker Wood Development, in the Village of Wellington. This incidents occurred on April 8, 2021, at 1:38 am. Many of the burglaries occur due to owners forgetting to lock their vehicles so detectives wish to remind residents to never leave windows open, doors unlocked, leave keys inside the vehicle, never leave valuables in plain view such as: GPS devises, lap tops, PDA’s, cell phones and purses, do not leave out items with personal information and do not move valuable items to the trunk while in public view.

Anyone who can identify these suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. To remain anonymous download the app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

St. Augustine Historical Landmark, The Pink Castle,…

George McGregor

Revisiting Rand Paul’s Argument on 2020 Election…

Christopher Boyle

Detectives, Still Looking For Matthew Wayne Missing Since…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,069