Broward Sheriff’s Office Communications Employee Arrested For Fraud, Official Misconduct

By Joe Mcdermott
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Corruption Unit arrested a veteran Broward Sheriff’s Office communications employee on Wednesday on charges of workers’ compensation fraud and official misconduct. Broward Sheriff’s Office Regional Communications Duty Officer Jennifer Blum, 45, told her superiors that she suffered a fall in the early morning hours of August 13, 2020 while at work at Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Central Communications Center.

Blum signed forms attesting to the information, and, as a result, Broward Sheriff’s Office incurred a cost in excess of $1,300 in medical bills. However, after reviewing surveillance video and other evidence, detectives determined that Blum did not suffer a fall and lied about the incident. Detectives arrested Blum on Wednesday evening at Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Public Safety Building.

“It’s disappointing that we have to announce the arrest of one of our employees, but I made a commitment to Broward residents that BSO would be an agency of transparency and accountability,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. “When employees violate the law, my administration will have the moral courage to police our own. We will be moving toward termination proceedings.”

Blum has been suspended without pay. She began working for Broward Sheriff’s Office in January 2000.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

