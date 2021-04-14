Shooter Kills One, Injures Two Others In Hialeah Gardens; Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau Investigating

According to detectives, officers from the Hialeah Gardens Police Department responded to reports of shots fired where a preliminary investigation revealed that three males were waiting for a Miami-Dade Transit bus, when the subject walked up to them, discharged a firearm, and fled on foot. File photo credit: Blueee77, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting at a bus stop that resulted in one dead and two injured. According to detectives, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, officers from the Hialeah Gardens Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 13895 W. Okeechobee Road, in Hialeah Gardens, FL.

A preliminary investigation revealed that three males were waiting for a Miami-Dade Transit bus, when the subject walked up to them, discharged a firearm, and fled on foot. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded, determined one of the victims, Mathew D. Stringer, 21, to be deceased, and transported the two injured to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center, in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.