CrimeLocalSociety

Shooter Kills One, Injures Two Others In Hialeah Gardens; Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau Investigating

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Hialeah Gardens
According to detectives, officers from the Hialeah Gardens Police Department responded to reports of shots fired where a preliminary investigation revealed that three males were waiting for a Miami-Dade Transit bus, when the subject walked up to them, discharged a firearm, and fled on foot. File photo credit: Blueee77, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting at a bus stop that resulted in one dead and two injured. According to detectives, at approximately  2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, officers from the Hialeah Gardens Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 13895 W. Okeechobee Road, in Hialeah Gardens, FL.

A preliminary investigation revealed that three males were waiting for a Miami-Dade Transit bus, when the subject walked up to them, discharged a firearm, and fled on foot. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded, determined one of the victims, Mathew D. Stringer, 21, to be deceased, and transported the two injured to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center, in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Tampa Bay Times Wins April Sidney Award For Exposing The…

George McGregor

Minnesota Officer, Kim Potter, 48, to be Charged with…

Christopher Boyle

Early Morning Fire In Punta Gorda Ruled Arson; Tips…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,065