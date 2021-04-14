CrimeLocalSociety

Palm Coast Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison for Sex Trafficking Minor; First Human Trafficking Conviction in Flagler County History

By Joe Mcdermott
Sean Patrick Farrelly, 47, of Palm Coast,
Sean Patrick Farrelly, 47, of Palm Coast, in a state prison mugshot, (left), and a February mugshot from the Flagler County jail.

PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested Sean Patrick Farrelly, 47, of Palm Coast, on February 18, 2019, for two separate counts of Sexual Crimes against Minors and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. In March 2019, the FBI adopted the case and Farrelly was indicted by a Grand Jury for Sex Trafficking of a Minor.

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, United States District Judge Marcia Morales Howard sentenced Farrelly to 30 years in federal prison for Sex Trafficking a Minor. Farrelly was also ordered to serve a 10-year term of supervised release and to register as a Sex Offender. Farrelly had pleaded guilty on June 19, 2019.

“This conviction highlights the incredible job accomplished by our detectives, with Sergeant Frank Gamarra taking the lead,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The work done to build this case was incredible and commendable. Thank you to our federal partners for working with us to bring justice to the victim and send Farrelly to prison for 30 years. If you prey on children, we will do everything we can to build strong cases to send you away for a very long time!”

According to court documents, between March 2018 and February 2019, Farrelly recruited, enticed, and solicited a 16-year-old child to engage in commercial sex acts, by texting the victim, sending her pictures of money, and providing her with alcohol or marijuana. Farrelly paid the child victim $30 to $40 each time that they engaged in sexual intercourse. During several recorded phone calls between Farrelly and the victim, Farrelly admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim and stated that he was worried the calls were being recorded and he was going to go to jail.

This case was investigated by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ashley Washington.

It is another case investigated and prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

