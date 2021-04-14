PoliticsPress ReleasesSociety

Independent Women’s Forum: “Packing the Supreme Court Would Undermine the Rule of Law”

By George McGregor
Supreme
Packing the Supreme Court would delegitimize the Court, turning it into an unwieldy and partisan body where each party adds justices whenever it is in power. File photo: ShutterStock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C.  – Independent Women’s Forum and Independent Women’s Law Center oppose President Biden’s creation of a Commission to examine possible ways to alter the U.S. Supreme Court. 

“The Supreme Court does not need ‘reforming.’ Proposals to add additional justices or to impose term limits are thinly veiled attempts to control judicial outcomes. Such efforts threaten the independence of our federal judiciary and undermine the rule of law.”

Jennifer Braceras, director of the Independent Women’s Law Center

Federal judges are supposed to render decisions fairly and objectively on the basis of the law and the facts of a given case. In other words, they are not supposed to bend to political opinion. Yet, the entire premise of the Biden commission is that the Court should be more responsive to the will of the people.

Packing the Supreme Court would delegitimize the Court, turning it into an unwieldy and partisan body where each party adds justices whenever it is in power. 

“To quote the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, packing the Supreme Court is a ‘bad idea.’ If anything would ‘make the court look partisan, it would be [court packing].’”  

IWLC Senior Legal Fellow Erin Hawley

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published.
