Op-Ed: Real Estate Seems To Really “Matter” To Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter Movement, Patrisse Khan-Cullors

PALM BEACH, FL – If you have been reading this week’s headlines, you’ll see that #BLM is back in the press again. Black Lives Matter founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors just coughed up millions of dollars for some white picket fenced suburban bliss. The unapologetic Marxist went on a shopping spree, snagging four houses totaling more than $3 million dollars. This, just a year after purchasing a ranch that is outfitted with an indoor pool and airplane hangar. Black Lives Matter raised 90 million dollars after the death of George Floyd in 2020. A socialist and her mansions, a tale of suburban bliss.

The world should wonder how Black Lives Matter funds are being allocated. It’s unlikely that their supporters donate their hard-earned money so the co-founder and her partner can own multiple homes. Even Black Enterprise magazine isn’t on her side; Jeroslyn Johnson opened up her article yesterday, quoting the New York Post. Maybe the hypocrisy is reaching the mainstream on this story. It seems to be a lot about profits and capitalism. The things that this so-called “co-founder” publicly despises. The glimpse of logic is fleeting. Twitter, in its usual fashion, is blocking those that criticize the movement. Jason Whitlock, 53, told DailyMail.com on Monday that Twitter was ‘going too far’ by barring him from posting to his account, which has nearly 450,000 followers. He is a black sports journalist. His twitter’ crime’ was discussing the mansion that Khan-Cullors purchased. He is now slamming Twitter for trying to silence legitimate debate as he should. Twitter and Facebook have notoriously ‘de-platformed’ figures who stand for freedom of speech.

To sum things up on this Black Lives Matters co-founder’s real estate matters, here is the rest of the gist. During the BLM movement, Khan-Cullors and spouse Janaya Khan purchased a custom ranch on 3.2 rural acres in Conyers, Georgia. Additionally, the activist has a three-bedroom home in Inglewood, California, and another four-bedroom house that she purchased in 2018. Khan-Cullors has also shown interest in purchasing beachfront property in the same Bahamas resort where Justin Timberlake lives. The Albany resort located in Nassau sells houses and apartments ranging from $5 million to $20 million.

Now that the word has gotten out, maybe to save face and perhaps because he’s disgusted, head of the Greater New York BLM chapter, Hawk Newsome calls for an investigation into Khan-Cullors finances. The reality is that the organization’s funds have been the subject of controversy for quite a while now. Why didn’t he care before this week’s headlines? There are certainly plenty of questions that could be asked. Back in August, the New York Post was hot on the story. However, other outlets ignored the narrative. They reported that The Black Lives Matter movement has sparked an outpouring of more than $1 billion in corporate giving — and launched a wild scramble for the cash among a dozen BLM groups scattered across the country.

Some are for-profit, some are nonprofit, but all are positioned to claim big bucks in corporate pledges from companies such as Bank of America, Walmart, and Facebook. According to public records, four groups were already in trouble with the IRS at the date of that article. In New York, Vermont, Florida, and South Carolina, BLM charities had their nonprofit status revoked by the IRS for failing to file annual returns. It’s hard to tell which organization is tied to which with a spiderweb structure that might be very intentional.

The NY Post summed it up “There’s also confusion among the groups, along with a lack of transparency, which is alarming watchdogs.”

To clarify (if you even can call it clear), Patrisse is the co-founder of the Oakland, Calif.-based BLM Global Network Foundation; they claim to have chapters throughout the US, UK, and Canada. Their mission “to eradicate White supremacy and build power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities.” Black Lives Matter, which began as a hashtag in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the 2012 shooting of Trayvon Martin, is the entity that took in more than $90 million last year. They were at the forefront of protests after the death of George Floyd. In addition to their donations, BLM sells a host of merchandise, including T-shirts, masks, and mugs. The website claims that unspecified proceeds help to fund the movement.

LOL. Black activists are demanding millions from Black Lives Matter INC after learning they raised 90 million dollars last year off of dead black faces.



The most telling sign of all, Black Lives Matter donations go through ActBlue charities. ActBlue raised more than $1 billion in online funds for Democratic candidates in 2019. This political donation funnel may come as no surprise, or it may shock you to the core. The socialist movement is at the heart of the democrat party. The funnel is an excellent illustration of that.

Patrisse has made points repeatedly that she thinks we are living in a world of white supremacy. Her choices scream straight-up hypocrisy. If you believe that white supremacists are a problem in America, why would you want to live in a California community where 88 percent of your neighbors are white.

Michael Brown, Jr., whose father was killed by the Ferguson police in 2014, made a statement that seems to show what this organization is about. “Why hasn’t my family’s foundation received any assistance from the movement,” he asked.

Perhaps, Khan-Cullers was too distracted helping other people who have suffered persecution, or maybe she was simply too busy shopping with luxury real estate agents and enjoying celebrity neighborhoods in the Bahamas