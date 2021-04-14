CrimeLocalSociety

North Lauderdale Man Faces Second Degree Murder After Road Rage Incident Turns Fatal

By Joe Mcdermott
Rudy Derivois, 24, remained on scene, was taken into custody, charged with attempted felony murder and transported to Broward County Main Jail. 

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives say a North Lauderdale man faces a murder charge following a road rage incident in North Lauderdale this past Sunday. At around 5 p.m. April 11, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting call near the 1400 block of Avon Lane in North Lauderdale. On scene, deputies learned the victim, Kameron Brown, 26, had been shot by Rudy Derivois, 24, following a road rage incident that began at the 7900 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation revealed that Brown followed Derivois to an apartment complex parking lot near the 1400 block of Avon Lane to address a minor traffic crash between the two. Once there, Brown exited his 2014 Hyundai Elantra and approached Derivois, who was sitting in a 2017 Hyundai. At some point, an altercation ensued, and Brown was subsequently shot in the neck by Derivois. Both men are from of North Lauderdale.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported Brown to Broward Health North to be treated for his injury. Derivois, who remained on scene, was taken into custody, charged with attempted felony murder and transported to Broward County Main Jail. On Tuesday, April 13, Brown was pronounced deceased at Broward Health North at 1:38 p.m. Derivois now faces one count of second degree murder. The investigation continues.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

