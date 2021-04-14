CrimeLocalSociety

Early Morning Fire In Punta Gorda Ruled Arson; Tips Regarding Case Eligible For Cash Reward Up To $3,000 By Crime Stoppers

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

FIRE DEEMED ARSON
All occupants, who were sleeping at the time of the event, were able to exit the home prior to any injuries occurring.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – A residence on Green Gulf Blvd in Punta Gorda broke into flames around 2:30 am this morning. According to authorities, a call was placed to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office dispatch team stating that the back of their home, located on the 12000 block of Green Gulf Blvd was on fire. All occupants, who were sleeping at the time of the event, were able to exit the home prior to any injuries occurring.

Charlotte County Fire/EMS quickly arrived on scene and with the help of Punta Gorda Fire, the heavy flames were contained within an hour. The State Fire Marshal arrived on scene to investigate and has ruled the cause as arson.

Close up of the damage caused by the residential fire
Close up of the damage caused by the residential fire

The Charlotte County Criminal Investigations Unit is now seeking information from the public. Anyone with information regarding this case, and who wishes to remain anonymous, and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).  Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Tampa Bay Times Wins April Sidney Award For Exposing The…

George McGregor

Minnesota Officer, Kim Potter, 48, to be Charged with…

Christopher Boyle

After Fire Marshal Determines Arson, Video Surveillance…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,065