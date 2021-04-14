Early Morning Fire In Punta Gorda Ruled Arson; Tips Regarding Case Eligible For Cash Reward Up To $3,000 By Crime Stoppers

All occupants, who were sleeping at the time of the event, were able to exit the home prior to any injuries occurring.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – A residence on Green Gulf Blvd in Punta Gorda broke into flames around 2:30 am this morning. According to authorities, a call was placed to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office dispatch team stating that the back of their home, located on the 12000 block of Green Gulf Blvd was on fire. All occupants, who were sleeping at the time of the event, were able to exit the home prior to any injuries occurring.

Charlotte County Fire/EMS quickly arrived on scene and with the help of Punta Gorda Fire, the heavy flames were contained within an hour. The State Fire Marshal arrived on scene to investigate and has ruled the cause as arson.

Close up of the damage caused by the residential fire

The Charlotte County Criminal Investigations Unit is now seeking information from the public. Anyone with information regarding this case, and who wishes to remain anonymous, and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app.