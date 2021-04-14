CrimeLocalSociety

UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Boy, 6, Was Taken By His Father During A Carjacking And Kidnapping Incident In North Fort Myers

By Joe Mcdermott
UPDATE APRIL 14, 2021, 6:30 PM: Jordan and Julian have been safely located in Orange County. The investigation is ongoing.

NORTH FORT MYERS, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered child. According to authorities, Violent Crimes detectives are investigating after 6-year-old Jordan Joshuah Johnsonwas taken by his biological father during a carjacking and kidnapping incident. 

The biological father is identified as Julian Johnson, 31. The incident occurred on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m. at 14180 North Cleveland Avenue, North Fort Myers. Julian Johnson is believed to be driving a 2021 Black Honda Pilot bearing Florida license plate KXQL27.

Jordan Johnson can be described as a 7-year old white male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4’ in height and weighs 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with sports logo with dark blue basketball shorts. Julian Johnson can be described as a 31-year old white male with short black hair with a black beard. He is 5’10” in height and weighs 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing shorts and a black shirt.

Detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit are working closely with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to issue an Amber Alert. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this missing child, Jordan Johnson, or his biological father, Julian Johnson, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

