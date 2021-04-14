Broward Sheriff’s Office Introduces Newest Deputy In Town; 10-Week-Old Certified National Police Bloodhound K-9 D. Ryce Joins Force

The 10-week-old bloodhound joins Deputy Kelli Covet, as he trains to help search for missing endangered people, such as: children, the elderly, individuals with special needs and individuals living with mental illness.

K-9 D. Ryce will undergo an extensive in-house training before being certified with the National Police Bloodhound Association. Afterwards, he will then hit the Broward County streets in search of the most vulnerable missing people.

He is the third bloodhound to join the Broward Sheriff’s Office family this year. This past February, Broward Sheriff’s Office welcomed K-9s Ryley and Bluey to the agency. All three bloodhounds were donated to the agency through the Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction.

The center, which was named after the boy who was murdered in Miami-Dade in 1995, was founded by Don and Claudine Ryce and provides free bloodhounds to law enforcement agencies across the United States. The D. Ryce portion of K-9 Anthem’s name is a tribute to Don Ryce, who passed away in October 2020.