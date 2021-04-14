Bannon Accuses “CNN” of Being “Criminal Organization” After Undercover Video Details Propaganda Used During 2020 Election, Political Agenda

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon at 2017 CPAC. Photo credit: Gage Skidmore.

NORFOLK, VA – Steven Bannon, former White House Chief Strategist for the first seven months of the Trump Administration, has alleged that news channel CNN is a “Criminal Organization” after viewing a secretly-recorded video released by right-wing undercover group Project Veritas.

On an episode of his podcast, “War Room,” Bannon and guest Raheem Kassam, former editor-in-chief of Breitbart News London, discussed a video released by Project Veritas consisting of a series of undercover “sting” type interviews with CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester, who appeared to admit on camera that his network allegedly engaged in “propaganda” aimed at removing former President Donald Trump from office during the 2020 election.

“Look what we did, we [CNN] got Trump out. I am 100% going to say it, and I 100% believe that if it wasn’t for CNN, I don’t know that Trump would have got voted out… I came to CNN because I wanted to be a part of that,” Chester is shown on camera saying.

The video also would also show Chester saying numerous other remarks painting his news network in an unflattering light, including their regularly-positive coverage of President Joe Biden and that “CNN has a pre-determined agenda when reporting on COVID-19 and climate change,” according to the Project Veritas website.

BREAKING: Part 1 – @CNN Director ADMITS Network Engaged in ‘Propaganda’ to Remove Trump from Presidency … ‘Our Focus Was to Get Trump Out of Office’ … ‘I Came to CNN Because I Wanted to Be a Part of That’



MORE BOMBSHELLS: https://t.co/kDe3HDdX2r#ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/0G33tF83jr — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 13, 2021

CNN director admits:



– CNN airs propaganda

– CNN tried to get Trump out of office

– Without CNN, Trump wouldn't have lost

– CNN pushed stories they knew nothing about

– Next up (after COVID), CNN will push climate fear

– All this comes from Zuckerpic.twitter.com/uIyCzC04p5 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 13, 2021

“I think there’s a COVID fatigue. So, like whenever a new story comes up, they’re [CNN’s] going to latch onto it. They’ve already announced in our office that once the public is — will be open to it — we’re going to start focusing mainly on climate,” Chester said while on hidden camera. “It’s going to be our [CNN’s] focus. Like our focus was to get Trump out of office, right? Without saying it, that’s what it was, right? So, our next thing is going to be for climate change awareness.”

Previous subjects of Project Veritas undercover videos include Planned Parenthood, the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN), NPR, CNN, and The Washington Post.

However, some critics of Project Veritas allege that the group edits some of their videos misleadingly, with quotes taken out of context, which they say creates the impression that people said or did things they did not.

Bannon, speaking about the video on his podcast, said that he was “proud” of Project Veritas James O’Keefe and decried CNN for allegedly working against a sitting president during an election.