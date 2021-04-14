CrimeLocalSociety

After Fire Marshal Determines Arson, Video Surveillance Assists In Arrest of Lemon Bay High School Student In Englewood, Florida

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Englewood Fire Department
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – A small fire creating several hallways to fill with thick black smoke led to the evacuation of Lemon Bay High School students yesterday morning. Students were safely led out of school on April 13th, when the fire alarm was set off by a small fire within the boys bathroom. The School Resource Officer alerted dispatch to the fire who promptly dispatched the Englewood Fire Department and additional deputies to the scene.

After the fire was safely extinguished and the smoke cleared, students were allowed to reenter the building and resume learning. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations unit and the State Fire Marshal took over the scene.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the State Fire Marshal determined the fire started as a result of arson. School video surveillance assisted in the arrest of a Lemon Bay High School student whose name will be withheld due to age. The juvenile faces two charges to include Arson of a Dwelling or Structure where people are present and Interfere with Administration of Education Institution.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

