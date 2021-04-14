AccuWeather Announces Addition of Dr. Claudia Natanson as Vice President of Information Security

Claudia Natanson brings a successful track record of leadership for digital and cyber security transformations and expertise in technical innovation to the world’s most trusted weather brand.

STATE COLLEGE, PA – Claudia Natanson joined AccuWeather as Vice President of Information Security effective immediately, the company announced Wednesday. In this role, Natanson will be responsible for leading strategy, administration, and operations within a broad information security and digital program, reporting to AccuWeather Global Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chris Patti.

Natanson, a highly respected and distinguished digital and cyber security transformation expert within the international arena joins AccuWeather after having held positions at Security Practitioners as Founder and Chair of GlobalCEP, Security, and as Digital Transformation Strategic Advisor at Aramark, Chief Security Officer for the Department for Work and Pensions (UK), Security Strategic Advisor at Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Chief information Security Officer at Diageo and various other roles. In addition to Natanson’s impressive professional credentials, she has been recognized by the Financial Times as a top influencer for technology.

“We are delighted to welcome Claudia into this critical position at AccuWeather,” said Patti. “Claudia’s vision and considerable expertise within the field, including a commanding knowledge of the bridge between security and global compliance, will surely support our strategy and roadmap for information security, information assurance and cyber defense, continuing our commitment to innovation and safety.”

Said Natanson, “I am excited to join the AccuWeather team and have the opportunity to build upon its reputation for world-class technology while focusing on modernizing core security capabilities across departments as AccuWeather continues to provide weather forecasts and warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ and develop a wide range of other innovative products to keep people and businesses safe and protected.”

Natanson, who also currently sits as Chair at the UK Cyber Security Council, received her Master’s of Science, Computer Science and Ph.D, Computers and Education degrees at the University of Birmingham.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

