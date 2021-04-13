CrimeLocalSociety

Man Arrested for Battering 79-Year-Old Woman; Ripped Off Mobile Cardiac Monitor Wires Attached To Her Chest

By Joe Mcdermott
PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to a home on Lagare Street in Palm Coast after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance. Deputies learned that 24-year-old Jordan Greendale had pushed a 79-year-old woman during an argument and then ripped off her mobile cardiac monitor wires that were attached to her chest. Greendale then fled the scene.

Deputies attempted to locate Greendale but were unsuccessful. The victim did not wish to pursue charges, however, based on the evidence deputies filed charges on Greendale for Battery on a Person over 65 Years of Age. The victim was able to tell deputies where Greendale would be working on Monday morning and deputies arrived on that location and placed Greendale under arrest. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where he is being held with no bond allowed.

“Thankfully this woman was not more seriously injured,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our deputies did a great job in tracking him down and taking him into custody. You should never lay angry hands on anyone, especially a 79-year old person. I am glad he is in jail and hope he learns a very valuable lesson.”

