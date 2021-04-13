AutomotiveBusinessPress Releases

Kia Earns Honors In Vincentric 2021 Best Fleet Value In America Awards

By George McGregor
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Kia Earns Honors In Vincentric 2021 Best Fleet Value In America Awards
Two models win their categories: Forte and Soul. Forte ranks number one in its segments for third consecutive year.

IRVINE, CA – Kia Motors America (KMA) has earned multiple honors in the Vincentric 2021 Best Fleet Value in America Awards. The leading cost and analysis group recognized the Forte GT-Line (compact) and Soul LX (compact hatchback) as the best in their respective categories, marking three consecutive wins for the Forte. The Soul also claimed its third win.

“Kia will always be driven to offer the best value to all of our customers,” said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia Motors North America, Kia Motors America. For the experts at Vincentric to support that claim demonstrates our ability to deliver quality, design, and performance at an unbeatable price. This combination is key in the fleet vehicle space that Vincentric serves.”

The Vincentric Best Fleet Value in America awards recognize specific vehicles and trims which have the lowest total cost of ownership in the greatest number of measured lifecycle cost scenarios. Now in its 16th year, the prize measures cost-of-ownership using eight different cost factors: depreciation, fees and taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost and repairs. Winners were identified by determining which vehicles had the lowest fleet lifecycle cost in the most scenarios for its segment.

“The Forte and Soul returned for third-time wins this year and had the best results in more cost categories than any other competitor in their segments, said David Wurster, president, Vincentric. “These strong performances helped Kia demonstrate the value its vehicles bring to the fleet market.”

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Subscribe to George McGregor – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Marion County: FEMA Offering Assistance for COVID-Related…

George McGregor

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Announces Full…

George McGregor

IKEA Opens Its First Physical Store In Mexico

George McGregor
1 of 304