Flagler Sheriff: Driver Arrested for Running Over Teen at Park Brawl In Palm Coast; Multiple Arrests Made from Incident at Ralph Carter Park

By Jessica Mcfadyen
18-year-old David Reis was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated child abuse. Reis was located at his home in Palm Coast and taken into custody. He is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $17,500 bond.
PALM COAST, FL – On Wednesday, April 7th, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to Ralph Carter Park after receiving reports of an active disturbance with weapons. Deputies witnessed 20 to 30 people involved in the altercation. At the time, a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and using a weapon while committing a second-degree Felony after the investigation revealed that she used a Taser she purchased from Amazon.com on a 17-year-old boy for nearly four minutes straight.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that another 17-year-old victim had been run over by a blue BMW that was driving recklessly through the park grounds during the altercation. Video evidence suggests that the driver of the vehicle purposefully attempted to run over the victim.

On Monday, April 12, 2021, the Honorable Judge Perkins issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old David Reis for the charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated child abuse. Reis was located at his home on Roxton Lane in Palm Coast and taken into custody. He is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $17,500 bond.

“This guy is lucky that he didn’t kill the victim and that he’s not in jail for murder,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The vehicle is the deadly weapon in this case and if you’ve seen the video, it is hard to believe that the victim walked away with minor injuries. Great work by our team in locating him and getting him behind bars before he can hurt anyone else. I hope this is a lesson to everyone else that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in Flagler County and we will continue investigating incidents like this until all offenders are arrested and behind bars.”

Video of the incident can be viewed here: YouTube

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
