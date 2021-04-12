CrimeLocalSociety

VIDEO: Carjacking In North Lauderdale Caught On Surveillance; Victim Heard Saying, “Don’t Kill Me. Please, Don’t Kill Me.”

By Joe Mcdermott
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit are investigating an armed carjacking and shooting that took place last Wednesday in North Lauderdale which left a man injured and begging for his life. Broward Sheriff’s detectives released surveillance video that shows the aftermath of the crime.

In the video, surveillance cameras captured video of one of the armed robbers just after 3 a.m. on April 7, in the 6500 block of Southwest 19th Street. The armed man can be seen walking toward the front of a car and pointing a gun, while the victim of the shooting, suffering from a gunshot wound, is lying on the ground, scooting around the front of the car. The victim can be heard saying, “Don’t kill me. Please, don’t kill me.”

The armed robber walked away, and the victim was able to crawl to safety. The video then shows two cars leaving the scene of the shooting, one of which belonged to the victim. Additional surveillance video from a different location shows the robbers about an hour later driving the victim’s black 2018 Mercedes-Benz. The vehicle was recovered in Fort Lauderdale a short time later. The second vehicle involved is possibly a newer model silver Toyota Camry. 

The first deputy who responded provided basic medical care to the victim, stabilizing him until North Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital. His injuries are not considered life threatening. 
Detectives believe there may be two other suspects involved in the crime. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit Detective Derek Diaz at 954-321-4356. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

